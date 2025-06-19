This Is How Many Americans Customize Their Starbucks Drinks (And Why Starbucks Loves It)

In case you've ever wondered, Starbucks absolutely loves it when customers customize their coffee drinks. The barista taking and/or making your order may not be too pleased, depending on the complexity of the customization. But when it comes down to the coffee company itself, it would prefer if you carry on adding extra espresso shots and a few more pumps of sweet syrup to your brew.

Why, you might ask? Well, it's because customizations are a billion-dollar business for Starbucks. The Starbucks financial release from the end of 2022 reported that 60% of customers opt to customize their order, and just in Q4 of 2022, those customizations alone brought in $1 billion in revenue.

Even more impressive is that most Starbucks customizations are for cold drinks, not hot coffee. So, what are customers customizing? Just about anything in a Starbucks drink order can be adjusted, including the sweetness, the type of milk, flavors, sauces, and toppings. The sky is the limit, and the number of drink combinations is seemingly infinite.