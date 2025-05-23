The Starbucks Hack That'll Save You Money On Your Shaken Espresso
Starbucks' lineup of shaken espresso drinks, which were inspired by Italy's shakerato, have become fan favorites in the years since they were introduced as part of its spring menu in March, 2021. In fact, while the collection of espresso-forward drinks debuted with the Iced Shaken Espresso, Iced Brown Sugar Oat milk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Chocolate Almond milk Shaken Espresso, it has seen numerous additions, including the Iced Hazelnut Oat milk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Horchata Oat milk Shaken Espresso. But while there is no shortage of options, the price for these drinks isn't exactly low.
Starting at around $5.95, plus tax, for a grande (12-ounce) flavored shaken espresso, depending on location, customers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option — and there is one. Rather than ordering, say, an Iced Brown Sugar Oat milk Shaken Espresso for $5.95, select an Iced Shaken Espresso instead.
Starbucks' regular Iced Shaken Espresso costs around $4.45, which is $1.50 less than its flavored counterpart, and can be customized. Simply swap the 2% milk for oat milk, add two pumps of brown sugar syrup, remove the classic syrup, and add cinnamon powder. It should also be noted that when it comes to certain sauces and powders, there can be an upcharge of around $0.80, especially if the additions are seasonal options. But even at $0.80 more, you're still getting a better deal than you would if you ordered your flavored espresso option as is.
Creating your own Starbucks Iced Shaken Espressos
Although you could stick to the inspiration provided by Starbucks' current Iced Shaken Espresso choices, which include its brown sugar and hazelnut options, you don't need to limit yourself. With so many syrups, powders, and toppings available on the menu, let your imagination be your guide.
For an Iced Caramel Shaken Espresso, add two pumps of caramel sauce and a caramel drizzle topping. If you're looking for something chocolatey, add two pumps of mocha sauce and pair that with chocolate malt powder. You could even create an iced cherry shaken espresso with vanilla sauce and cherry powder and add a shot of ristretto for a more intense flavor. Just remember to remove the classic syrup as you customize so that you don't end up with an overly sweet beverage. If you'd rather save even more money and make your own at home, be sure to follow these 12 tips for crafting the perfect shaken espresso.