Avoid This Handling Mistake When Grilling Your Hot Dogs

"When the hot dog comes in contact with the hot grill grates something happens called a Maillard reaction. The heat removes the moisture from the surface and the aminos and sugars react, giving the hot dog a delicious flavor and look," explains Shoults. It's the same browning that gives steak its seared crust or bread its toasty edge. You want to wait until the hot dog browns — not burns — so you get those crispy, blistered spots without charring it completely.

It all starts by preheating your grill to medium-low heat and aiming for that perfect hot dog temperature, which is about 155 degrees Fahrenheit inside. Too hot and you'll scorch the outside before the inside warms through. Too low and you'll never get the surface browning. After a few minutes, check the bottoms. If you see grill marks, it's time to turn. Roll the hot dogs just a quarter turn and let the new side sit undisturbed. Do this about three rotations, and you'll get an even, flavorful blister all the way around.

Want to level up your flavor and presentation? Try a shallow spiral cut before grilling to create more surface area. Those grooves crisp up beautifully and even hold toppings better. Butterflying hot dogs works too. Just slice the hot dog lengthwise and cook it cut-side down for a little extra char while keeping the inside juicy. No matter how you prep your hot dogs, the goal is to get an evenly browned, heated-through hot dog, which usually takes five to seven minutes, depending on their size.

Overall, letting the grill do most of the heavy lifting with minimal but purposeful handling is the difference between shriveled, dried-out dogs and plump, juicy ones. Follow these steps and don't be surprised if you become the designated grill master at every cookout from here on out.