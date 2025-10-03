How Ruth's Chris Steak House Elevates Its Filet Mignon During The Fall Season
Autumn is one of the most fun times of the year for cooking. You can get really inventive with fall flavors from pumpkin pasta and squash risotto to apple-topped salad and spice cake. One of the tougher things to tweak, however, is steak. It's just something you don't want to mess with too much, but Ruth's Chris Steak House has come up with a way to elevate its filet mignon for the season.
The famous restaurant chain recently released a special "Chef's Fall Selections" menu, featuring a tender 8-ounce center-cut filet paired with crab-stuffed shrimp. The special dish is served with a medley of seasonal vegetables, like carrots and broccoli, as well as the restaurant's signature sizzling butter.
The steak is available in an 8- or 11-ounce portion size, and the starting cost is about $70, depending on location. As for the shrimp, you get two giant tail-on pieces loaded with a crab-meat stuffing. If you're wondering, it is just as delicious as it sounds.
How to recreate crab-stuffed shrimp at home
Ruth's Chris serves up some of our favorite chain restaurant filet mignon steaks. Sourced from Midwestern farms, every cut is certified USDA Prime beef, and each one is custom-aged and broiled at 1,800 degrees. If you're not a big filet eater, however, you can order the crab stuffed shrimp as an accompaniment to another dish, or opt for the seasonal fish dish: a roasted 7-ounce piece of Norwegian salmon with a Thai sauce. Some of the other fall menu options include maple-glazed butternut squash and a housemade four-layer carrot cake. The menu is available at locations across the country, and it's running until December 7, so you have some time to pick your favorites.
If you can't make it to Ruth's Chris anytime soon, you can always recreate the steak special at home. October is a peak month for crab fishing in many regions, and there's no shortage of stuffed shrimp recipes out there—especially when the holidays roll around. All you really need to do is mix together some fresh crabmeat and breadcrumbs with seasonings and a binding agent like Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, or melted butter. Top some butterflied jumbo shrimp with small balls of the mixture and bake.
It's hard to really copy what Ruth's Chris does, however, especially when it comes to the steaks, so you might just need to get there before the season is over. Here's the best cut to try if you're going for the first time this fall or beyond.