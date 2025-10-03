How Ruth's Chris Steak House Elevates Its Filet Mignon During The Fall Season

Autumn is one of the most fun times of the year for cooking. You can get really inventive with fall flavors from pumpkin pasta and squash risotto to apple-topped salad and spice cake. One of the tougher things to tweak, however, is steak. It's just something you don't want to mess with too much, but Ruth's Chris Steak House has come up with a way to elevate its filet mignon for the season.

The famous restaurant chain recently released a special "Chef's Fall Selections" menu, featuring a tender 8-ounce center-cut filet paired with crab-stuffed shrimp. The special dish is served with a medley of seasonal vegetables, like carrots and broccoli, as well as the restaurant's signature sizzling butter.

The steak is available in an 8- or 11-ounce portion size, and the starting cost is about $70, depending on location. As for the shrimp, you get two giant tail-on pieces loaded with a crab-meat stuffing. If you're wondering, it is just as delicious as it sounds.