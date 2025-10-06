Your Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Could Be So Much Better With This Sweet, Fruity Ingredient

Convenient at a pinch and good for hints of smoke in your cooking, but store-bought BBQ definitely couldn't hold a candle to homemade. If you've ever tasted genuine, made-from-scratch BBQ sauce, you'll find the grocery store version to be a lot more toned down and lack some characters to it. Good news: you don't have to use sad, weakly-flavored sauce. It could be much, much tastier with the addition of one ingredient: jam.

You heard that right, if you like your pulled pork on the sweet and vibrant side, try stirring a little bit of jam into your BBQ sauce — tomato or mustard-based will work best, as they give the jam a tangy base to work with, but really, any should work fine. That also goes for the jam. Really, the only limits are either what you have in your pantry right now and what you like.

Orange marmalade, for instance, will give the sauce a nice combo of sweet, tangy, and citrusy. If you want your sauce sweeter, you can try something like peach preserves, instead. Feel free to experiment with different kinds of preserves and jams here. Each one will flavor your BBQ a different way, but all of them are certain to make it far less boring than when they're fresh out of the bottle!