We Asked 3 Experts How To Upgrade Store-Bought BBQ Sauce. Here Are Their Tips

If you own a grill, go out of your way to taste the perfect slab of baby back ribs, are more than happy to argue whether barbecue is better in Texas or Kentucky, or spend hours smoking the perfect brisket, odds are you're a barbecue fan. You probably even have a few different recipes for homemade barbecue sauce that you can whip up in a snap.

But what if you're in the mood for some pulled pork or a zesty barbecued chicken and barely have time to grill those proteins, let alone whip up the barbecue sauce to slather on top? What if all you have time for is a bottle of premade barbecue sauce? Sure, it may not be your first choice, but with so many different barbecue sauce options out there, it'll work in a pinch, and at least you'll get that barbecue you're itching for.

Well, turns out there's actually a way you can transform that store-bought bottle into something that tastes gourmet. Something that your friends and family would swear you spent hours mixing up. Something that might even be better than your usual homemade version. Impossible? We spoke to three chefs who believe it can be done — as long as you have the right ingredients.