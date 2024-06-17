How To Choose The Best Bottle Of Bourbon For Your Summer Barbecues, According To An Expert

When you prepare to host a summer barbecue, there's a lot of thought that goes into the food spread. You've got smoky grilled meats, fresh and sweet fruits, seasonal vegetables like grilled corn, and all of the rich side dishes like creamy dill potato salad and tangy baked beans. So when it comes to the booze to serve with the varying flavors of the spread, it's essential to get it right, especially with stronger booze like bourbon. To find out the best bourbon to pair with the sweet, spicy, and smoky dishes at the barbecue, Tasting Table turned to Chris Blatner, founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC.

"The characteristics I would look for in a bottle to pair with barbecue would be something that finds the balance between sweet and spice," Blatner explained. "I like bourbons that are closer to the 51% corn threshold in their mash bill. Anything between 51-60% corn and a higher rye content around 15-20% would be ideal." As a refresher, those percentages are what makes up the mash bill, or the grains that make up the ingredients of each variety of bourbon.