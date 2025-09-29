What 15 US Presidents Ate For Breakfast

There have been more than 40 U.S. presidents since the country's founding in 1776, and, like the rest of us, they all had their own food preferences. American cuisine has changed quite a bit over the past two and a half centuries, so it's hardly surprising that George Washington's diet wasn't exactly in lockstep with John F. Kennedy's or Bill Clinton's. Many Americans today are unfamiliar with hoecakes, for instance, a breakfast item the first commander-in-chief was especially fond of.

Food and drink often serve as a way for politicians to show relatability. There's a reason why the electability of a candidate is often gauged by whether or not the average American voter would want to have a beer with them. So, it should be taken with a grain of salt whenever a politician announces that their favorite food just happens to be the specialty dish of the state they're currently campaigning in. However, behind closed doors, presidents get to eat whatever they want. Thanks to some forward-thinking documentarians, many of their tastes have been recorded for posterity.