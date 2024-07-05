Ulysses S. Grant's Favorite Breakfast Was An Unusual Combination

Diving into the favorite dishes of renowned historical figures usually brings up some pretty fascinating finds. Take Audrey Hepburn, for example, who's beloved chocolate cake used almost an entire carton of eggs – or Alfred Hitchcock's favorite breakfast, which forced him to face one of his worst fears.

Examining the diet of Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th U.S. president and commanding general in the Civil War, yields similarly riveting results. For breakfast, Grant munched on what many of us consume as a snack today: A cucumber soaked in vinegar, aka a pickle, along with a cup of coffee. This was before his White House days, and perhaps a reflection of his humble upbringing as a tanner's son in Ohio. But it's also said that Grant might have scaled back on his own breakfast to save the best rations (which may have included ... onions?) in the Union Army for his soldiers. The coffee and pickle combo makes for one highly acidic breakfast, but it was allegedly enough to power him through an argument with former President Andrew Johnson and the Union's first significant victory in the Civil War.