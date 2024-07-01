Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Chocolate Cake Used Almost An Entire Carton Of Eggs

Audrey Hepburn's personal chocolate cake recipe was nothing short of indulgent, using eight yolks and serving 12 people. That's almost an entire carton of eggs — needless to say, this was a treat for special occasions, like birthdays. So why did the instructions demand such large ingredient quantities? Well, yolks are full of lecithin, a group of nutritional fats that bind and structure the cake. Of course, adding a high amount inevitably impacts its color, creating a bolder yellow mixture. The increase leads to a more colorful, richer, and denser final product.

You may wonder why do some recipes, like chantilly cakes, only use whites? And what happens if you decrease the total amount of eggs? Interestingly, the whites have a higher water content, which helps to lighten the consistency for fluffier results. Generally speaking, with fewer, you'll notice an unpleasant flour taste and a flat, compact appearance. It makes sense that Audrey Hepburn wanted to separate the yolks, a typical choice for sponge-style creations.