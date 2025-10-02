The Absolute Worst Beer To Batter Fish With

Beer is a great addition to food recipes, from homemade chili to Guinness chocolate cake. And if your fried fish filets come enveloped in the lightest, crispiest coating, they've likely been dredged through a beer batter. Beer batter is a simple recipe to execute, but you shouldn't use just any type of beer. We interviewed Allie Hagerty, a prolific food blogger for the sites Seasoned and Salted and One Bowl Bakery, to find out the types of beer you should definitely avoid putting into beer battered fish.

While the bubbles in beer are the leavening agent batter needs to become shatteringly crunchy fish breading, beer also imparts flavor. So you don't want to choose a beer whose flavor profile clashes with the taste of fish. The types of beer to avoid are thus stouts and IPAs. According to Hagerty, "IPAs are bitter and stouts will have coffee flavors so either of these would be bad! If I had to pick an absolute worst: a sour IPA would be it! No one wants sour + fish!" Fish has a savory, umami-richness with certain types, bringing a briny punch. A sour IPA may be less bitter than your average IPA, but the combination of sour and bitter isn't complementary to fish batter. Stouts with coffee or chocolate flavors won't do fish any favors, either. Plus, stouts and certain IPAs are often less carbonated than other types of beer, which will sabotage that crispy light texture that makes beer battered fish so irresistible.