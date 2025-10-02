Customers Wonder Why You'll Sometimes See The Kirkland Logo On Name-Brand Items At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Kirkland Signature brand is half the reason why people hold onto their Costco membership card. Think about it — what brand sells you a whole-roasted pig, an entire wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, and olive oil by the pallet all at a decent price you wouldn't find anywhere else? Here's the thing: Costco products are mostly white-labeled, meaning someone else makes the product, and the chain puts on a new label and sells it under the Kirkland brand. As you browse the warehouse aisles, however, you'd eventually come across a few Kirkland products that have either the logo or name of the original manufacturer printed right alongside the Kirkland logo.

For instance, take a look at these Kirkland Signature Jelly Belly Beans. Just beneath the familiar Kirkland logo, there's the Jelly Belly logo. There's also the Kirkland Signature Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, another dual-branded product. Of course, this is very much out of the norm. With most Kirkland products, you'll need to do a lot of detective work to figure out who the original supplier is — or take a look at our list of 12 brands behind your favorite Costco products. Naturally, this has made a lot of people, including many Redditors, wonder why exactly that is.