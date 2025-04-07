The Kirkland Signature Pork You Can Feed A Huge Crowd With

When you've got big weekend plans or a holiday party that you've offered to host at the last minute, feeding the crowd can feel like a lot of pressure. It's like Shane Gillis and Post Malone said in their Bud Light Super Bowl LIX ad, you'd never want to accidentally throw a "lame party." You could pop into your local butcher and hope to find something worthy of a crowd, which is entirely possible, or you could put that Costco membership to good use and stock up on a whole frozen pig at the same time you stock up on pallets of Diet Coke.

Costco offers more than just fancy cuts of meat for the grill, you can also purchase an intact frozen pig fit for smoking, grilling, or roasting (and in case you need advice about the best smokers for slow-cooking, we've got you covered). You won't find this pig-in-a-box just anywhere, though, since it's typically only available at Costco Business Centers, which carry about 70% different items than a standard Costco Warehouse. If you live close enough to a Costco Business Center, even though the locations are mainly on the West Coast of the U.S., you can snag one of these convenient pigs dressed and prepped for cooking.