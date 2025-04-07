The Kirkland Signature Pork You Can Feed A Huge Crowd With
When you've got big weekend plans or a holiday party that you've offered to host at the last minute, feeding the crowd can feel like a lot of pressure. It's like Shane Gillis and Post Malone said in their Bud Light Super Bowl LIX ad, you'd never want to accidentally throw a "lame party." You could pop into your local butcher and hope to find something worthy of a crowd, which is entirely possible, or you could put that Costco membership to good use and stock up on a whole frozen pig at the same time you stock up on pallets of Diet Coke.
Costco offers more than just fancy cuts of meat for the grill, you can also purchase an intact frozen pig fit for smoking, grilling, or roasting (and in case you need advice about the best smokers for slow-cooking, we've got you covered). You won't find this pig-in-a-box just anywhere, though, since it's typically only available at Costco Business Centers, which carry about 70% different items than a standard Costco Warehouse. If you live close enough to a Costco Business Center, even though the locations are mainly on the West Coast of the U.S., you can snag one of these convenient pigs dressed and prepped for cooking.
Costco's Whole Roasting Pig delivers big flavor at a big price
Costco's Whole Roasting Pig is located in the freezers of the business centers and is available at random weights between about 30 to 50 pounds. The pigs are free of hormones and other artificial ingredients, often varying in price depending on location and weight. As of recently, shoppers have found the product for $4.89 per pound, but in 2021 the pigs were going for as low as $3.29 per pound. At the current rate, a 40-pound pig big enough to feed about 20-30 people will cost you about $200. While some customers on Reddit expressed that the pig was "very tender and sweet" once cooked, others are concerned with the high price point.
In terms of preparing the whole frozen pig, customers are divided about the most preferred method. Instructions on the box detail step-by-step guides for cooking smaller pigs in a conventional oven, open and motorized spit cooking for larger pigs, or smoking pigs under 90 pounds. Some customers say that the spit-fired technique is the only way to go, while others argue that roasting doesn't do the meat justice. You're free to make your own decisions, but we compiled 21 tips for a successful pig roast in an easy location to browse before you bring the Costco whole frozen pig home.