The Only Way To Prepare Shrimp If You Serve It Alongside Dip

When preparing shrimp for shrimp cocktail or when the shrimp are intended to be dipped into a sauce, you should always leave the tails on the shrimp, and Ina Garten agrees. If you order shrimp cocktail at a restaurant or fancy steakhouse, the shrimp are usually served with the tails still on as well, so dining patrons are able to grab the shrimp by the tail for dipping, using it like a little handle. Not only does leaving the tails on shrimp for dipping contribute to ease of eating, but it also makes for a better visual, as the tails are a pop of color and contrast to the pale shrimp flesh.

Leaving the tails on also eliminates the risk of getting sauce on your fingers, or, conversely, accidentally sticking your fingers into the communal dipping sauce. This applies to fried, breaded, or coated shrimp as well, as the tails prevent diners from touching the breading or getting their fingers greasy.

Whenever you do serve shrimp with the tails still intact, it's important to leave a small bowl or vessel alongside the shrimp so guests can discard their tails. Although dipping tail-on shrimp is much less messy than completely shelled shrimp, it's a good idea to have small cocktail napkins nearby as well for guests to use, as there will still be some residual moisture remaining on the shrimp tails that can leave your fingers slightly damp.