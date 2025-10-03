What Ina Garten Really Eats For Breakfast Every Day (It's Not Oatmeal)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When David Bowie sang "Ch-ch-ch-changes," he was right. Foodies' tastes famously change over time as palates grow, biological factors alter, and new culinary experiences amass. For the Barefoot Contessa, her everyday breakfast table looks a little different than it did just a few years ago. In an episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast "Wiser Than Me," Ina Garten sits down with the host to share her go-to breakfast — and, apparently, it isn't oatmeal anymore.

In a 2017 interview with Bon Appétit, Garten said oatmeal was her regular breakfast. In fact, according to the Barefoot Contessa herself, she had been eating oatmeal for breakfast every single day for the past 10 years. Specifically, said Garten, it had to be "coffee and McCann's quick-cooking Irish oatmeal with lots of salt. I don't want it to taste like wallpaper paste."

But nowadays, as Garten shares in the "Wiser Than Me" episode (which aired in 2024), she's singing a different tune at morning mealtime. "I pretty much have toast and coffee for breakfast," says the chef. "The toast has to have good French butter on it, with shaved sea salt." That pinch of salt is all that remains from Garten's old favorite brekky. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of 25 popular American breakfast foods, we ranked toast at #8 for its tendency toward boringness; oatmeal pulled third place. However, in true Barefoot Contessa fashion, Garten's buttered toast takes a classic dish and elevates it to new (yet accessible) heights.