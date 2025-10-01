Better Than Butter: The Flavor Booster That Makes Mac And Cheese Unforgettable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A hearty bowl of mac and cheese is a comfort food well suited to just about any time. The typical milk and butter mix-ins are a given, but there are plenty of other ingredients to elevate your mac and cheese to give it an improved taste and texture. One of the absolute best ways to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese is to infuse it with unique flavors that are savory, salty, or even sweet. Miso is one such option that adds a new level of complexity to any mac and cheese recipe or packaged variety.

In addition to being one of the ideal ingredients to revamp vegan mac and cheese, miso works with nearly any style of this classic dish. The combination of salty and savory flavors paired with your choice of cheese provides the ultimate umami boost in your macaroni meal. Introducing either a paste like Miko's Japanese White Miso Paste or a dry, powdered form such as Yamasan Kyoto Uji's Japanese Dry Miso Seasoning will prove an impactful ingredient that will add depth and velvety richness to recipes.

Depending on the miso you use, the flavor can range from mild to pungent. A good rule of thumb is to start slow and taste as you go. Anywhere between a single teaspoon to several tablespoons is recommended based on the quantity of your batch of macaroni and cheese. Diluting the paste (or powder) with water can also help it better combine into your cheese sauce.