Ina Garten Loves This Side Dish So Much She Begged To Know The Recipe For It

Normally one to dole out her own cooking tips on Instagram, Ina Garten recently divulged that she had to beg and plead for her friend to share a recipe with her. In a post shared to her Instagram account, Garten raved about the farro salad from Charlie Bird in New York City's trendy SoHo neighborhood, calling it her "favorite side dish ever." Coming from a famous chef that's written a boatload of cookbooks, that is incredibly high praise for a side dish.

A unique aspect of the salad is that the farro is cooked in apple cider and bay leaves, infusing flavor into the farro right from the beginning and imparting a lightly sweet note to the wheat grain. Also unique is that most of the ingredients are purposefully kept large, rather than chopped small, so that each individual ingredient can shine and contribute to the overall taste and texture of the dish. Garten loves a good quality olive oil, which is an important factor in this salad. The farro gets another boost of flavor from being tossed with some of the lemon vinaigrette as soon as it's cooked (but make sure you save some to add at the end), as the warm grains are better able to soak up the dressing when they're still hot.