The 18 Best Cooking Tips From Ina Garten's Instagram

In today's fast-paced world of reels and TikToks, food influencers with thousands of likes per post are seemingly everywhere. Yet, there once was a time when the culinary world's food personalities offered long-form, in-depth explanations of how to cook, host, and engage with the world of food. Despite the clipped style and short order hits we've become accustomed too, some of cooking's longest tenured pros — like Ina Garten — remain online with immense staying power.

If you're not following Ina Garten on social media, you're missing out on some no stress ideas for entertaining and cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa's devour-worthy Instagram page. Spliced in between mouthwatering recipes and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the celebrity chef's personal life, (including her romance with her husband of more than 55 years, Jeffrey Garten), Ina offers a variety of cooking tips quite frequently. While some of Garten's cooking tips are obvious as you scroll through Instagram, others are subtly placed in a caption or shared several minutes into an "Ask Ina Anything" video. Not every cooking tip Garten shares may resonate with your current style, but you'll want to save these game-changing culinary tips for future inspiration on how to elevate your dishes.