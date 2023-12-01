Ina Garten's Tip For Turning Stuffing Into A Savory Bread Pudding

The argument regarding the best dish served at Thanksgiving dinner is always a yearly debate among families, and there's no question that "team stuffing" is usually one of the top contenders. If you think about it, it really does make sense as to why — stuffing is essentially an empty canvas waiting to be embellished with whatever seasonings, fruits, vegetables, and fillings fit your own personal liking. There are a million ways to make stuffing, but one thing most of us can agree on is that there's always a way to make it better.

One fantastic tip to consider when it comes to enhancing stuffing comes from Ina Garten. Per the cook's Instagram, Garten recommends making a savory stuffing bread pudding casserole instead of stuffing the turkey with regular dressing. By doing this, you're preventing dryness in both the turkey and the stuffing and are left with stuffing that has a warm and crispy crust and a creamy, custardy bottom. On the other hand, turkey actually cooks slower when it is stuffed, so cooking it without stuffing inside cuts down on oven exposure time and the risk of drying out the turkey.

This tip works much like the way a traditional bread pudding is made: Pouring a creamy custard mixture over pieces of dry, shredded bread. However, instead of a sweet custard, it should focus on savory ingredients.