Ina Garten's Olive Oil Trick Makes Your Summer Pastas Erupt With Flavor

This spaghetti and zucchini garden pasta recipe already employs Garten's tip by marinating seasoned tomatoes in olive oil, but you could take it a step further by using more than just the tablespoon the recipe calls for to really amp up the olive oil flavoring in the dish. Similarly, the cherry tomatoes in this summer BLT pasta would benefit greatly from marinating in a punchy, flavorful olive oil prior to assembling.

If you have any infused olive oils, or even make your own, those flavored olive oils are always a great option to marinate vegetables in, especially when infused with garlic, spicy Calabrian chili flakes, or herbs like basil or rosemary. If you're feeling fancy, don't forget a generous drizzle of finishing olive oil over the finished pasta dish to give the entire bowl an extra level of fresh, punchy, extra-virgin olive oil-packed flavor. All of this marinating and finishing in quality olive oil eliminates the need for an additional sauce.

A good quality, extra-virgin olive oil can run you upwards of $40 for some brands, so it can be overwhelming to know which bottles are worth the high price tag and which to skip. We have some tips for shopping for the best bottle of olive oil to help you make the most informed decisions at the grocery or specialty store. And for even more Ina-inspired brilliance, check out her 10 best tips for cooking pasta.