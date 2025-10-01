Use This Unique Seasoning On Your Asparagus And Never Look Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Asparagus can be a delicious vegetable on its own, especially at its peak in the spring, or when you transform it into a Michelin-star-like dish by using a ribboning technique. No matter how you cook it, though, the vegetable can tend to be a little one-note, seeking something to spice up the green shoots. In an interview with Chowhound, Nisha Vora, author of the cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor," recommends a sprinkling of a unique spice, seed, and nut blend called dukkah as a brilliant topping for asparagus.

If you're wondering what dukkah is exactly, you're not alone. Sometimes spelled duqqa, it's a Middle Eastern mix that has origins in ancient Egypt. The name is derived from the technique and action used to make dukkah, which is the Arabic word meaning "to pound." Traditionally, dukkah is made with hazelnuts, almonds, or macadamia nuts, along with toasted sesame seeds (essential), and coriander and cumin seeds. But it's not uncommon to see other nuts or seeds sneak their way into a dukkah, like pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, black peppercorns, nigella seeds, or even black sesame seeds. While dukkah can be purchased in a store or online, it's simple to make your own at home, and you can play around with different ingredients depending on your tastes, or what you already have in your pantry. Once you've made the exciting spice blend, it will keep for about two weeks in your pantry, or longer in the refrigerator or freezer.