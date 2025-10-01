This Ikea Item Helps Organize Small Utensils And Tame Countertop Chaos

While most of us strive to keep our kitchens as neat and tidy as possible, there are times when a bit of chaos is inevitable. Whether that's because you're lost in the throes of baking an elegant apple pie or because your kitchen counter barely encompasses enough space to fit a frying pan, we've all been there. If you've tried every DIY hack under the sun to organize your small utensils but still haven't had much success in clearing your countertops, you can always try the UPPFYLLD utensil holder from Ikea.

The UPPFYLLD utensil holder is specifically meant for those pesky, oddly sized utensils that don't fit properly anywhere in the kitchen. This includes (but certainly isn't limited to) scissors, small strainers, and even measuring cups. The product is shaped somewhat like an easel with six hooks in the front, perfect for grabbing onto whatever you need. Plus, there's a lip in the back where you can rest a small cutting board or prop open a cookbook, making even better use of your limited kitchen counter space without making a bigger mess. Since we've already eliminated kitchen utensil clutter like Martha Stewart, that means anything leftover should be essential and find an ideal home on the UPPFYLLD utensil holder.