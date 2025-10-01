This Ikea Item Helps Organize Small Utensils And Tame Countertop Chaos
While most of us strive to keep our kitchens as neat and tidy as possible, there are times when a bit of chaos is inevitable. Whether that's because you're lost in the throes of baking an elegant apple pie or because your kitchen counter barely encompasses enough space to fit a frying pan, we've all been there. If you've tried every DIY hack under the sun to organize your small utensils but still haven't had much success in clearing your countertops, you can always try the UPPFYLLD utensil holder from Ikea.
The UPPFYLLD utensil holder is specifically meant for those pesky, oddly sized utensils that don't fit properly anywhere in the kitchen. This includes (but certainly isn't limited to) scissors, small strainers, and even measuring cups. The product is shaped somewhat like an easel with six hooks in the front, perfect for grabbing onto whatever you need. Plus, there's a lip in the back where you can rest a small cutting board or prop open a cookbook, making even better use of your limited kitchen counter space without making a bigger mess. Since we've already eliminated kitchen utensil clutter like Martha Stewart, that means anything leftover should be essential and find an ideal home on the UPPFYLLD utensil holder.
This Ikea utensil holder can do it all
The utensil holder is 11 inches tall by 4 inches deep and 9 ¾ inches wide. Its light beige color covers the powder-coated steel that it's made from. The small size and weight mean it's easy to move around the kitchen at will and can be wiped down with soapy water whenever necessary. Reviews on Ikea's website call the utensil holder "practical" and a "great holder for measuring cups & spoons & other used-daily items." Ikea sells the product for $6.99, making it a perfect addition to our list of 14 affordable Ikea finds that make kitchen organization easy.
The UPPFYLLD utensil holder is just one of many products in the larger UPPFYLLD series of affordable kitchen utensils, which features several brightly colored kitchen products meant to make life in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable. In the same way this Ikea changing table can double as a kitchen organizer, the UPPFYLLD utensil holder may have more use than meets the eye. You can most definitely breathe a second life into the product by using it in a variety of ways, including as an organizer for school or work products or a helpful sidekick for storing arts and crafts supplies.