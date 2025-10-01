Substitute Vanilla Extract For Coffee In Baking By Following One Rule

Vanilla extract is that one ingredient every baker, from novice to professional pastry chef has in their kitchen. From a simple loaf cake to a batch of fancy Frosted Tiramisu Sugar Cookies, a small vial can open the door to tons of decadent treats. But let's say you've got guests coming over, you've got the perfect recipe for a chocolatey dessert in hand, but oops — the vial's fresh out and you don't have the time to go on a supply run. No need to panic: if you've some instant coffee somewhere in your pantry, you can actually keep on baking!

While the rich and roasted flavor of coffee has nothing in common with the delicate sweetness of vanilla extract, if you're making something with a lot of chocolate notes like chocolate cobbler, not only is this swap perfectly fine, it might even bring your creation to a new level. Coffee, after all, is chocolate's longtime best friend in the flavor world. It can intensify the depth of cocoa in a way that vanilla simply can't do (not a coincidence that we've an entire list of best coffee and chocolate dessert pairings).

To make a "coffee extract," all you have to do is brew ¼ teaspoon of instant coffee or espresso in hot water for every teaspoon of extract that's required by the recipe. Allow it to cool, and add this flavor-rich liquid to your bake. The finished product will taste a bit different, but we promise it's a twist you'll love!