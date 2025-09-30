What Grocery Stores Won't Tell You About Buying Beef Short Ribs

Grocery store meat cases can make short ribs look simple and easy to grab, the manageably small pieces sitting tidily in rows. But those little racks are actually the ones to avoid. Scott Thomas of The Grillin' Fools — St. Louis's "backyard BBQ guys who just happen to have cameras and a website" — explains that when you're trying to discern the best pack of beef short ribs to bring home from the local grocer, there's only one thing to look for. "The obvious answer is find good marbling, but the less obvious answer is buy the big racks," Thomas explains. In this case, bigger is definitely better.

Short ribs are a cut taken from the rib section lower down on the cow, which means they already have large bones running through them. Once cooked, water and fat render out, shrinking the meat significantly. When you start with a small piece, you may end up with almost nothing left by the time you're plating. As Thomas notes, "The smaller ones can melt away to nothing but giant bones with a few bites of meat." Larger racks, on the other hand, have enough meat to stay substantial even after hours of slow cooking. They also give you more consistent thickness, which makes braising or smoking more predictable and less prone to drying out.

That's why grabbing a neat little package of short ribs can be such a letdown. You think you're buying dinner, but you're mostly buying bone. Bigger racks are worth the freezer space, offering a better yield, better texture, and the payoff of a cut that's made for long, flavorful cooking.