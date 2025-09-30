A Centuries-Old Trick That's A Great Way To Store Tomatoes So They Last Longer

With practically no end to the list of tasty tomato recipes and the simple joy of a juicy tomato all on its own, this fruit is something special. It's also worth knowing how to get the best ones, whether that means learning the different tomato varieties so you can shop for them accordingly, or getting to know the mistakes to avoid when growing your own tomatoes. But all the selecting, gardening, and cooking skills are for naught if you're not sure how best to keep your tomatoes so they stay at their freshest for as long as possible. Have you ever tried packing them in wood ash?

It might sound unconventional, but storing tomatoes in wood ash for preservation is a time-tested method that the Amish community is known for. Farmers in other parts of the world take this approach as well. All you need is the clean ash from a wood-burning fire and a box. You add a layer of ash, then your fresh, ripe tomatoes, and then more ash, making sure to fully surround and pack in each tomato. Then, cover the box and keep it somewhere cool and dry.

While some claim this keeps tomatoes fresh for months, tests have shown that it's effective for at least five or six weeks — still an incredible amount of time for tomatoes to remain unspoiled. This is due to the ash protecting the tomatoes from air and moisture, which can introduce bacteria and cause spoilage.