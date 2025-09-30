The Old-School Spice Jars That Are Worth Big Bucks Today

There are telltale signs of a true Danbury Mint Hummel spice jar should you find some in your grandmother's attic or local thrift store. Upon first glance, you'll see the porcelain jar with gold trim, spice names, drawings of children on the front, short histories of each spice on the back, and lids with rubber airtight seals intended to keep spices fresh. Make sure the correct labeling is on the bottom. There should be an M.J. Hummel logo with a trademark number; look for a reference to Cham, Switzerland, on the bottom and a "made in Japan" stamp.

Sets of 24 with their original wooden rack, which features a bottom drawer and is ready to hang and give any kitchen instant vintage country chic, are worth the most. You'll see these on sites like eBay and Etsy for upwards of $200 to $280, sometimes even up to over $400 for a complete set. An incomplete set can still sell for over $150, as can sets without the wooden shelf. Single jars tend to range from about $12 to $20.

If you're hoping to resell these, it's best to hold out for an entire set; always check to make sure no jars are chipped or cracked. But if you just want to cozy up your decor, these are sweet accents you can actually use to keep spices or other kitchen staples — if you spot these jars at a thrift store, don't hesitate to snatch them up, even if it's just one or two.