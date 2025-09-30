The Old-School Spice Jars That Are Worth Big Bucks Today
Cozy kitchens are all the rage. One of our favorite kitchen design trends of 2025: many are turning these once-minimalist spaces into personalized, welcoming, eclectic havens. Often, this is done with vintage items, considering their one-of-a-kind appeal, quality materials, and nostalgic aesthetics. Many of us hunt through flea markets and secondhand shops for the most treasured vintage kitchen finds, from Pyrex to Cornelle. Now, TikTok users are in search of vintage spice jar sets, an especially overt nod to the cottagecore trend that kicked off this collective coziness obsession. You may have heard how in demand the Lenox Spice Village set is, but another gem worth finding or perhaps selling if you're in possession of one? A set of Danbury Mint Hummel spice jars.
Danbury Mint is a collectibles company founded in 1969, while Hummel is a beloved German brand that debuted with figurines in 1935. As the story goes, porcelain collector Franz Goebel discovered the charming drawings of children by a nun named Sister Maria Innocentia, licensing her artwork to build the brand. American soldiers stationed in Germany would send the sweet figurines home to their families as souvenirs, and Hummels became an American favorite passed down (and proudly displayed) through generations. The line extended to other home goods like plates, and eventually these spice jars in the '80s, made from porcelain and trimmed with 24-karat gold. Each jar is labeled with a different spice and drawing; the full set has 24 jars and comes with its own wooden rack.
How to spot real Hummel spice jars and what they're worth
There are telltale signs of a true Danbury Mint Hummel spice jar should you find some in your grandmother's attic or local thrift store. Upon first glance, you'll see the porcelain jar with gold trim, spice names, drawings of children on the front, short histories of each spice on the back, and lids with rubber airtight seals intended to keep spices fresh. Make sure the correct labeling is on the bottom. There should be an M.J. Hummel logo with a trademark number; look for a reference to Cham, Switzerland, on the bottom and a "made in Japan" stamp.
Sets of 24 with their original wooden rack, which features a bottom drawer and is ready to hang and give any kitchen instant vintage country chic, are worth the most. You'll see these on sites like eBay and Etsy for upwards of $200 to $280, sometimes even up to over $400 for a complete set. An incomplete set can still sell for over $150, as can sets without the wooden shelf. Single jars tend to range from about $12 to $20.
If you're hoping to resell these, it's best to hold out for an entire set; always check to make sure no jars are chipped or cracked. But if you just want to cozy up your decor, these are sweet accents you can actually use to keep spices or other kitchen staples — if you spot these jars at a thrift store, don't hesitate to snatch them up, even if it's just one or two.