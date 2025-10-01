How To Know If A Steam Oven Is Worth It For Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The air fryer may have became America's favorite kitchen appliance over the past few years, but there's a new hot oven in town — and this one is extra steamy. Domestic steam ovens have been around since the 1980s, and they are growing in popularity thanks to the unique cooking methods they offer. As you may have guessed, these appliances work by circulating steam throughout the oven, cooking food with wet heat as opposed to the dry heat of a conventional oven. But, there are pros and cons to this cooking style.

The advantages of using a steam oven rather than a conventional include decreased cooking times, fresher flavors, and slightly increased nutrient retention in foods. All of this comes down to the different style of heat. But, even with all of these advantages, it is important to note that this cooking style is wholly different from a conventional oven — meaning that you cannot simply swap over a treasured baking recipe and expect the same results. Though the combination oven is a simple solution to this issue, they aren't cheap.

The steam oven is an excellent fit for the kitchens of certain home chefs. But, before making the investment, you'll want to determine whether the investment is worth it for your kitchen.