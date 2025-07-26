10 Oven Functions You're Probably Not Using (But Totally Should)

Many ovens today offer a convection setting. Because many people don't understand the difference between a convection oven and a standard one or know the best times to use their oven's convection setting, they often ignore this feature. However, there are many reasons to educate yourself and start taking advantage of all that the convection setting has to offer. A traditional oven features heating elements that slowly warm up the rest of the air in the oven. Convection ovens — or your oven when using the convection setting — utilize a special fan to distribute the hot air throughout the oven.

Because of this improved air circulation, the preheating time for a convection oven is typically less than that of a standard one. But, where you'll really notice the benefits of this setting is in the way your foods turn out. With the fan circulating the air more, you'll find that foods cook more evenly. While the bottom rack of a traditional oven may cook faster because it is closer to the heating element, you shouldn't notice such a disparity when using the convection setting. Moreover, because the convection setting allows the oven to get warmer, you might also notice that your foods cook a bit quicker than they do without using it.

There's one other important benefit to highlight as well. Because the hot air is constantly circulating around the cavity of the oven because of the fan, the foods you cook will also turn out crispier than they would otherwise. This is due to the fact that they won't retain as much excess moisture on their exterior with the air constantly moving around them.