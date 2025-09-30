Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Asparagus At Costco

Imagine planning the perfect weekend dinner. Maybe you're going to grill some steaks, or you have a new pasta dish in mind. You went shopping and picked up everything you needed, including fresh, delicious asparagus. After a day in the fridge, you open the bag and a strong smell of rotten asparagus fills your kitchen. Dinner is ruined and you need a new plan. Few things are more frustrating than buying fresh vegetables only to find they've spoiled within a day or two. It's a waste of time and money and it's why you might want to think twice before buying asparagus at Costco next time you're there.

No store is infallible and occasionally a bad batch makes it onto shelves. We've all purchased produce that spoiled before we got a chance to use it. In the most egregious circumstances, you can take it back and get a refund. One of Costco's perks is that it offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to its customers, and bad asparagus is one of the reasons people have taken advantage of that policy in the past.

Some shoppers have bought asparagus from Costco, and within a day, they opened the bag at home and discovered it smelled rotten. Others reported that this has been a recurring problem with several kinds of produce, but slimy asparagus has led to them throwing the whole batch out.