The Best-Tasting Asparagus Is The Kind That's Been Properly Braised

There are many ways to enjoy asparagus, whether raw in a salad, grilled, roasted, sauteed, and more. But we'd argue the best way to prepare asparagus is to braise it. Braising is a simple method which yields tender and deeply flavored asparagus. Asparagus can be served warm or at room temperature with a lemony hollandaise sauce or served simply in their own cooking juices. There are many recipes for asparagus, and to get the most out of the slender stalks, they need to be properly prepared first.

When you buy asparagus, make sure that the buds at its tip are closed. Buds that are open indicate the asparagus is old. Defying popular belief, pencil-thin asparagus aren't as tasty as the thicker ones, and they can also be a bit stringy. Fatter asparagus spears are more tender and hold up well to braising.

The first step in prepping the asparagus for braising is trimming off the white, woody ends with a knife. Next, peel the asparagus with a vegetable peeler, which Julia Child encouraged viewers to do on "The French Chef." It really is worth the few minute's effort to peel the asparagus for both appearance and flavor enhancement. You can then toss the pretty peels and lettuce in a salad bowl for your dinner's side salad.