Boil Your Summer Vegetables In A Butter Bath And Thank Us Later

Getting your fill of vegetables can seem like a daunting task. And in the heat of the summer sun, it might feel even more laborious than usual. Among the various tips for cooking with vegetables, keeping the focus on flavor is key. If you're looking for a simple way to enhance your summer vegetables without having to crank up the heat too much, you need only look as far as the dairy aisle of your local grocery store. Although you might not love being drenched in sweat from the unbearable summer heat, you will absolutely enjoy drenching your vegetables in a brilliant butter bath and boiling them to richly decadent perfection.

A butter bath is a wonderful way to add a luxurious element to your favorite summer vegetables. The basics of the method involve boiling your vegetables in a mixture of water, butter, milk, and salt –- as well as any other seasonings of your choosing -– until they are fully cooked and delightfully tender. This way of cooking allows the creamy flavors to fully permeate your vegetables, giving them a strong mix of both sweet and savory notes. This stovetop style also saves you the hassle of turning on the oven for roasting or firing up a BBQ grill, which not everyone has the space or means to accommodate. With so many delicious vegetables to choose from, giving your favorites a butter bath boil will rival the quality of the best restaurant veggies you've ever had.