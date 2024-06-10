Transform Canned Corn Into A Creamy Soup With Only 2 Extra Ingredients
The great thing about soup is that a delicious recipe doesn't require fancy ingredients or complicated techniques. All that's really necessary are a few pantry staples and a bit of imagination, which is exactly true of creamy corn soup. Using canned corn as a base, a wonderfully decadent and deeply nuanced soup can come together in minutes with nothing more than a pat of butter and a splash of milk.
Cheap and nutritious, canned corn can be used in all sorts of dishes. However, making it the star of a soup has its benefits. From a gustatory perspective, the kernels contribute a honeyed sweetness with delicate notes of earthiness and — thanks to some gentle toasting — nuttiness. Additionally, the kernels create a silkier consistency due to their starchy quality. This flavorful and textural richness is further amplified by the equally creamy additions of fresh milk and tangy butter.
For the most luscious result, corn soup should made with 2 cans of corn, 2 cups of milk, and 2 spoonfuls of butter. As for how to go about crafting the soup, start by adding butter and drained corn kernels to a skillet to brown. Once golden and toasty, transfer half of the caramelized kernels to a food processor and blitz with milk. Then, simply transfer the mixture into a saucepan with the remaining kernels, before seasoning and letting the soup simmer to thicken. Just like that, the soup is ready to enjoy.
The many ways to customize 3-ingredient corn soup
Depending on preference, creamy corn soup can be made with various types of canned corn (golden or white), milk (whole or plant-based), or butter (cultured or whipped). Likewise, it can be elevated with extra ingredients should you want to heighten complexity. Not sure where to start? Riff on Mexican street corn with chili powder, crumbled cotija, and fresh cilantro. Or, craft a version of Chinese corn soup with soy sauce, sesame oil, and grated ginger. Even an Indian-inspired rendition sprinkled with turmeric, mustard seed, and cumin can creatively complement and contrast flavors.
Of course, corn soup can be revamped more simply. Incorporating just one extra ingredient like a splash of Worcestershire for umami, a sprinkle of cayenne for spice, or a squeeze of lime for a refreshing lift still has its lip-licking perks. Similarly, texture can be improved with the inclusion of crispy chorizo, shredded chicken, or fresh seafood — all of which can increase the heartiness of the soup. Additionally, an aesthetic garnish like sliced scallions or a swirl of herby oil can work to effortlessly enhance the simple soup.
Lastly, don't forget to think about how to serve the soup. Though it can be enjoyed piping hot as a main, consider serving chilled corn soup as a fresh and summery appetizer. In any case, no matter how fancy or frill-free the soup, rest assured that velvety corn soup will impress!