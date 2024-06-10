Transform Canned Corn Into A Creamy Soup With Only 2 Extra Ingredients

The great thing about soup is that a delicious recipe doesn't require fancy ingredients or complicated techniques. All that's really necessary are a few pantry staples and a bit of imagination, which is exactly true of creamy corn soup. Using canned corn as a base, a wonderfully decadent and deeply nuanced soup can come together in minutes with nothing more than a pat of butter and a splash of milk.

Cheap and nutritious, canned corn can be used in all sorts of dishes. However, making it the star of a soup has its benefits. From a gustatory perspective, the kernels contribute a honeyed sweetness with delicate notes of earthiness and — thanks to some gentle toasting — nuttiness. Additionally, the kernels create a silkier consistency due to their starchy quality. This flavorful and textural richness is further amplified by the equally creamy additions of fresh milk and tangy butter.

For the most luscious result, corn soup should made with 2 cans of corn, 2 cups of milk, and 2 spoonfuls of butter. As for how to go about crafting the soup, start by adding butter and drained corn kernels to a skillet to brown. Once golden and toasty, transfer half of the caramelized kernels to a food processor and blitz with milk. Then, simply transfer the mixture into a saucepan with the remaining kernels, before seasoning and letting the soup simmer to thicken. Just like that, the soup is ready to enjoy.