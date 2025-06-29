This Is A Telltale Sign You Should Throw Away Your Veggies

Nobody likes waste. But, it stings a little extra when tossing out expensive organic veggies — how could you have forgotten that spinach? It's tempting to cling onto those higher-priced items for as long as possible, but there's a clear cut-off point when produce starts releasing liquid. Whenever a veggie begins to ooze, it's a telltale sign that it needs to be binned. This stage of aging is a reliable "past its prime" marker and actually indicates a risk of botulism, particularly in the case of unsafe-to-eat moldy mushrooms. At the first signs of liquid, you've ventured past the orange flags and have entered a serious red zone.

Deterioration is easier to spot for some veggies than others. For instance, the most obvious example is the textural transformation of leafy greens. That slimy, mushy coating that replaces the crispness of lettuce? It's how to tell when it's time to toss out your salad greens. This concept applies to other vegetables, including squash, cauliflower, asparagus, carrots, and green beans. Since changes might not be as obvious, always pay attention to package corners when it comes to wrapped or bagged veggies as they may release liquid into their packaging.