How To Tell When It's Time To Toss Out Your Salad Greens

Last week, you bought a bag of salad greens from Trader Joe's and forgot about it. Taking the bag out of the fridge and ready to make a show-stopping dinner party salad recipe, you're unsure if it's time to compost these salad greens. If you've struggled with this in the past, you don't need to worry, as we chatted with Megan McCarthy, the edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Founder of Healthy Eating 101, to get some answers. McCarthy stated, "If greens are slimy, excessively soft, or have an off or sour smell [toss them]. Browning or [a] significant change of color will be a good indicator. Pick out the pale-colored leaves too!"

When salad greens get slimy, it's similar to how cheese or bread gets moldy. Chances are bacteria have gotten to the greens, breaking down the planty cellular walls, and leaving slime as an aftermath. If the greens smell sour, they will likely taste the same way too, but not pleasantly sour like pickles or properly fermented vegetables. And who wants to eat soft, mushy salad greens anyway? It's right into the compost these greens go.

But what if the greens are just slightly wilted and not mushy, sour-smelling, or excessively brown? Do we toss out these greens too?