15 Unique Food Events Around The World You Need To Visit

Many celebrations involve food in some way, shape, or form. But when food is the celebration, you know you're in for a memorable experience. Food festivals and events have been a longstanding tradition around the world for centuries. They often feature a variety of cuisine and highlight specific restaurants or chefs within a region, like the NYC Food and Wine Festival. Some festivals, however, focus on a single theme, such as the National Fried Chicken Festival or the Gilroy Garlic Festival. While a city's or country's signature dish is often worthy of its own showcase, there are some lesser-known gastronomic gatherings that highlight unusual recipes and ingredients, with festivities that aren't for the faint of heart.

In this list, we'll explore food-focused events around the world, all with themes that venture into unusual, creative, and even downright weird territory. Some of these festivals honor time-honored culinary traditions, while others are more contemporary and whimsical, held in the spirit of blending fun with food. So, let's get ready for food fights, humongous dishes, and even a bit of roadkill-grilling — don't say we didn't warn you — as we dive mouth-first into a world tour of the strange and delicious.