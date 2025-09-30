In Texas, This Food Is An Absolute Favorite — Depending On The Way It's Cooked
Texans love steak. What other state has politicians putting forth plans to declare an official state steak? Texas Representative Ken King wants to name the Tomahawk Steak the official steak of Texas, so it comes as no surprise that Texans are 14 times more likely to call steak their state dish than chili, according to NewsWire, and it's their top pick for grilling by a wide margin. With nearly 15% of all U.S. beef coming from Texas (via the Texas Department of Agriculture), it's not hard to see why the Lone Star State takes pride in it. Texas and cowboys are almost synonymous, after all. But this all comes with one serious caveat — Texans hate well-done steak.
The dating app Hater compiled user-generated data in 2017 to show what food every state hated most, and well-done steak won hands down in Texas (via Huffington Post). Nearly 60% of Texans prefer to eat their steak medium rare to medium, according to a customer survey by Beef Loving Texans, making it the dominant choice in the best Texas steakhouses. In fact, Dallas–Fort Worth had the highest preference for well-done steak, with just over 16% of people favoring it. Head to Austin, and it bottoms out at 10%. It's no secret that Texans don't like a well-done steak. Folks have made jokes about it for years. In fact, steakhouse menus back in the 1970s even included warnings against ordering steaks well done. It's almost as egregious a sin as eating a steak with ketchup.
Why well-done steak isn't well received
It may sound like Texans are just being finicky with the ways they cook their steak, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Overcooked steak (which can be saved) isn't just a personal preference. Those high temperatures are actually bad for the meat and potentially bad for you. The most alarming issue is that meat cooked at high temperatures can create chemicals that may present a higher cancer risk, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Beyond that health risk, well-done steak becomes much tougher than meat cooked to a lower temperature. The higher temperature drives out the steak's moisture, leaving it drier and less flavorful. Additionally, cooking a steak to an excessively high temperature is not necessary from a food safety standpoint. If that's a reason for wanting it well done, you're not doing yourself any favors. The bacteria on the outside of a steak are destroyed at much lower temperatures, making it safe to eat. Steak doesn't need to be cooked past 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Of course, some prefer a well-done steak, and it's certainly not the end of the world. However, it may be less healthy, so keep that in mind. And, for some, it's considered an insult to the chef, the ranchers, and even the meat itself.