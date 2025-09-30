In Texas, This Food Is An Absolute Favorite — Depending On The Way It's Cooked

Texans love steak. What other state has politicians putting forth plans to declare an official state steak? Texas Representative Ken King wants to name the Tomahawk Steak the official steak of Texas, so it comes as no surprise that Texans are 14 times more likely to call steak their state dish than chili, according to NewsWire, and it's their top pick for grilling by a wide margin. With nearly 15% of all U.S. beef coming from Texas (via the Texas Department of Agriculture), it's not hard to see why the Lone Star State takes pride in it. Texas and cowboys are almost synonymous, after all. But this all comes with one serious caveat — Texans hate well-done steak.

The dating app Hater compiled user-generated data in 2017 to show what food every state hated most, and well-done steak won hands down in Texas (via Huffington Post). Nearly 60% of Texans prefer to eat their steak medium rare to medium, according to a customer survey by Beef Loving Texans, making it the dominant choice in the best Texas steakhouses. In fact, Dallas–Fort Worth had the highest preference for well-done steak, with just over 16% of people favoring it. Head to Austin, and it bottoms out at 10%. It's no secret that Texans don't like a well-done steak. Folks have made jokes about it for years. In fact, steakhouse menus back in the 1970s even included warnings against ordering steaks well done. It's almost as egregious a sin as eating a steak with ketchup.