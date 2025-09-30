Ina Garten's Secret Method For Fully Infusing A Steak With Flavor

Cooked properly, a good piece of beef doesn't need much to make it shine. Some purists might even argue that steak is best served simply, perhaps seasoned with just salt and pepper. But when you take a bite of a seared New York strip that has been really infused with seasonings — not just sprinkled with a little dry rub — well, that's a magical moment. As for how to make that magic in your home kitchen, the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, has the trick for us.

You will find no shortage of cooking tips from Ina Garten's Instagram. But her technique for getting deep flavor into steak is one of her best — and it's simple to boot. In her recipe for grilled New York strip steaks, which she shared in on the Barefoot Contessa website, Garten revealed her secret for fully infusing a steak with a flavor: a bit of oil, a good spice rub, and a couple of hours in the refrigerator.

Garten coats the steaks with olive oil and then covers them on all sides with a homemade rub consisting of salt and pepper, light brown sugar, ground coffee, granulated garlic, chile powder, and red pepper flakes. For many, the next step would be to slap those steaks onto a hot grill — but Garten's hack of letting it rest in the fridge first not only allows the seasoning to permeate through the meat, but also dries the steak slightly, ensuring a beautifully crisp sear.