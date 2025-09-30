The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Colorado Is In A Southern Part Of The State

For all the fine-dining establishments in the world, we love the hidden gem that is a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Knowing the lesser-known establishments in your town is a must to get the most of the dining scene, but it's also a pro tip for traveling. These eateries are the best way to eat like a local and become acquainted with wherever you're visiting. For both reasons, we rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state. One of our favorites is located in Colorado, found just south of the state's major cities: George's Drive Inn.

George's Drive Inn is in Walsenburg, Colorado, not far from the state's border with New Mexico. The closest cities that might ring a bell are Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the north, with Santa Fe and Denver, among other cities, within a few hours' drive. While George's draws in travelers, it's largely beloved as a community staple. George Amidei opened the joint in 1977, and it quickly became a favorite for its diner-style dishes. George's son, Tony Amidei, bought the restaurant in 1990 and created a signature recipe for green chili, which has become the main attraction on the menu.

In 2020, Tony Amidei sold his family business to someone who felt like family, Joe Sylling, who had worked in the kitchen for years and become head cook. Sylling's children work in the kitchen now, too, alongside George's employees who have been there for decades. Add to this big family the regulars, whom Sylling makes a point of greeting personally.