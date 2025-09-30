The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Colorado Is In A Southern Part Of The State
For all the fine-dining establishments in the world, we love the hidden gem that is a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Knowing the lesser-known establishments in your town is a must to get the most of the dining scene, but it's also a pro tip for traveling. These eateries are the best way to eat like a local and become acquainted with wherever you're visiting. For both reasons, we rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state. One of our favorites is located in Colorado, found just south of the state's major cities: George's Drive Inn.
George's Drive Inn is in Walsenburg, Colorado, not far from the state's border with New Mexico. The closest cities that might ring a bell are Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the north, with Santa Fe and Denver, among other cities, within a few hours' drive. While George's draws in travelers, it's largely beloved as a community staple. George Amidei opened the joint in 1977, and it quickly became a favorite for its diner-style dishes. George's son, Tony Amidei, bought the restaurant in 1990 and created a signature recipe for green chili, which has become the main attraction on the menu.
In 2020, Tony Amidei sold his family business to someone who felt like family, Joe Sylling, who had worked in the kitchen for years and become head cook. Sylling's children work in the kitchen now, too, alongside George's employees who have been there for decades. Add to this big family the regulars, whom Sylling makes a point of greeting personally.
What's on the menu at George's Drive Inn?
George's Drive Inn is easy to spot with its barn-red roof. You can trust that a convivial spirit and stellar food await inside. For breakfast, there are egg dishes, hot cakes, biscuits and gravy, and famed burritos. For lunch — George's is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday — Tony Amidei's popular green chili shows up on a burger and in a bowl; you can also get "Texas-style" red chili, and marinated green chili strips are available as a topping or side. There are also more burger options, hot dogs, and sandwiches with steak, fish filet, chicken, Italian sausage, and corned beef — plus BLTs, grilled cheeses, and reubens. Pie a la mode and ice cream cones sweeten the deal as desserts. Most options run from about $5 to $9.
Reviewers on TripAdvisor say they've never been disappointed at George's Drive Inn and applaud the exceptional service, incredible green chili, and perfect fries, as well as the family-friendly atmosphere. Yelp users agree, calling the service "spot-on" and shouting out the BLT, green chili burger, and grilled ham and cheese. They also nod to the nostalgic vibes and appreciate the low prices, especially because some also note that it's easy to tell the food is made from fresh, not frozen, ingredients. If you're traversing the state trying the best wine bars around Denver or hopping around Colorado's best breweries, make sure to explore the true local scene with tasty fare at George's.