The Case For Using Salted Butter In Your Baked Goods

If you ask Baz, salted butter can work just fine with baking. She does profess a preference for unsalted butter on the whole, citing its fresher flavor, but when the circumstances demand it, she doesn't see a problem with mixing a bit of salted butter into baked goods. "You could scale back the salt in the recipe slightly," she explains, "but to be honest, most baked goods are undersalted anyway so I wouldn't change much. The added salt might actually be a good thing."

It makes sense, really. Every recipe needs salt, and there's a reason that sweet and salty foods taste so good together. Salt is a flavor enhancer, and there are even special sweet receptors on your tongue that are only activated when sodium is also present. If you've ever had a really delicious piece of salted caramel or dark chocolate sprinkled with flaky sea salt, you know that a little extra salt can really be the complement that sweets are missing. Some folks even suggest that adding a pinch of salt can improve your maple syrup. For Feltis, however, baking is too exacting a science for this level of uncertainty.

When asked about substituting salted butter on the stovetop, Feltis had no qualms. "Absolutely," he says. "However, when it comes to baking use unsalted butter." The difference, as he puts it, is that on the stove. "You can always adjust your seasoning," Feltis notes. With baking, on the other hand, once you toss it in the oven, that dish is locked in.