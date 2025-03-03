Exactly How Much Salt Is In One Stick Of Salted Butter?

Using salted versus unsalted butter can dramatically impact a recipe. Unsalted butter gives cooks more control over the final flavor of sweet baked goods like buttery chocolate chip cookies or vanilla buttercream frosting, while salted butter can enhance the flavor of pasta dishes or vegetables. While the difference isn't extreme, there's a reason most recipes specify one or the other: There's no industry standard for the sodium content in salted butter.

Most grocery store butter brands contain between 600 and 800 milligrams of sodium per stick (½ cup) which is roughly equivalent to about ¼ to ½ teaspoon of salt. The majority hover around the ¼ mark, but the amount varies from brand to brand. Land O'Lakes salted butter contains 720 milligrams of sodium per stick, as do Lucerne Dairy Farms and Challenge butters. Organic Valley salted butter contains 600 milligrams per stick, while Vital Farms has 624 milligrams. If you like a saltier butter, go for Kerrygold Irish Butter, which has 800 milligrams per ½ cup.

So, if one baker uses Organic Valley salted butter for a cake and another tries to recreate the recipe with Kerrygold, the salt levels could differ significantly. It also might be worth checking the salt content of your butter if you're watching your sodium intake.