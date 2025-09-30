The Part Of Julia Child's Kitchen She Barely Ever Used

Julia Child achieved great success as the host of several popular cooking shows and built a cooking empire while staying true to her unpretentious cooking style and straightforward techniques. Child's kitchen design is as inspiring as her culinary successes, as it features simple organization methods that prioritize efficiency over style. Child herself told friends that she didn't like modern, minimalist, or sleek kitchen design trends and preferred a kitchen that was functional and well-used, even if it looked cluttered.

From the pots and pans hanging from the kitchen pegboards designed by her husband, Paul, to the butcher block counters and large, practical kitchen table that subbed as a food prep space, Child's kitchen was a functional and comfortable place. Child and her team worked for hours there to develop and perfect the recipes that filled her cookbooks. Yet despite all the time she spent in her kitchen, there was one area she never really used.

According to a 2016 Julia Child book, Child rarely used the grill top on her restaurant-style Garland gas range. Pamela Heyne and Jim Scherer, authors of "In Julia's Kitchen: Practical and Convivial Kitchen Design Inspired by Julia Child," write that the stove was purchased from a friend and was one of Child's favorite parts of her kitchen. Yet Child felt no need to use the grill top, and almost always kept it covered so that she could use the space for cooking utensils and pans.