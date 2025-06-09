Here's What A Commercial Oven Can Do That A Traditional One Can't

Residential ovens tend to be more energy-efficient than commercial ones because they feature better insulation and are designed for short periods of occasional use. Meanwhile, commercial ovens are built to power through long shifts while maintaining the same high temperature. Another reason residential ovens tend to be more energy-efficient overall is that they are much smaller than commercial ovens.

There are, however, some commercial ovens that have been built to be more efficient and are Energy Star certified. These ovens are designed to keep up with the daily demand of commercial kitchens, but can be up to 30% more energy efficient than typical residential ovens. For working kitchens, using an oven that saves more energy equates to a better bottom line with more money saved on energy expenses like gas or electricity. Regardless, buying an energy efficient model can be pricey.

Whether you're focused on the size, temperature range, or energy efficiency and power of an oven, there are several key differences between commercial and residential ovens. From the occasional meal or dessert baked at home to daily, high-volume cooking in restaurants, each type of oven meets a distinct set of needs that are not exactly interchangeable.The bottom line is, if you're just cooking meals for your family, stick with a residential oven. So, consider what you are looking for in an oven and how you will use it before investing in one model over another.