Here's What A Commercial Oven Can Do That A Traditional One Can't
Building out a kitchen is expensive, and while there are over a dozen ways to save money on appliances, you may wonder if you should install a commercial oven instead of a regular residential one. If you've ever heard that it's hard to replicate restaurant dishes at home because of the differences in the appliances, it's a logical consideration. This is especially true of home cooks who also bake a lot. But there are quite a few differences to be aware of before opting to use a commercial oven instead of one designed for home use.
The key differing characteristics between commercial and residential ovens include the quantity they can hold, the temperatures they can reach, and energy efficiency. However, it's also important to note that not all commercial equipment is compatible with residential ovens. For example, commercial baking sheets tend to be too large to use in residential ovens. Consider this if you decide to switch back later or simply move to another home. But before you decide, let's explore the key qualities of each type of oven.
Commercial ovens reach higher temperatures and are larger
Commercial ovens have a much larger capacity than residential ovens and are designed to reach and sustain higher temperatures for longer periods of time. These larger ovens can accommodate full-size baking sheets, which are too large to fit inside many residential ovens, to bake, roast, or reheat more food at one time. While residential ovens can reach up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, most commercial ovens can comfortably maintain temperatures closer to 800 degrees on average. Though it might sound nice to have a greater temperature range at home, most people don't really need such high heat. The ability to reach higher temperatures is particularly beneficial for restaurants for a few different reasons.
First, ovens that can achieve temperatures above 500 degrees are better for cooking certain foods and dishes. For example, many pizzas need to be cooked at this higher range of temperatures to get the best bake on the crust. Another reason commercial ovens need to hold higher temperatures is because of the sheer volume they must cook — and quickly. With the ability to reach higher temperatures, commercial ovens can more easily maintain the right temperatures even with racks full of dishes that are absorbing heat. This is why you want to avoid overcrowding some residential ovens. Keep in mind that electric residential ovens take longer to preheat than gas ones, too.
Residential ovens are more energy-efficient
Residential ovens tend to be more energy-efficient than commercial ones because they feature better insulation and are designed for short periods of occasional use. Meanwhile, commercial ovens are built to power through long shifts while maintaining the same high temperature. Another reason residential ovens tend to be more energy-efficient overall is that they are much smaller than commercial ovens.
There are, however, some commercial ovens that have been built to be more efficient and are Energy Star certified. These ovens are designed to keep up with the daily demand of commercial kitchens, but can be up to 30% more energy efficient than typical residential ovens. For working kitchens, using an oven that saves more energy equates to a better bottom line with more money saved on energy expenses like gas or electricity. Regardless, buying an energy efficient model can be pricey.
Whether you're focused on the size, temperature range, or energy efficiency and power of an oven, there are several key differences between commercial and residential ovens. From the occasional meal or dessert baked at home to daily, high-volume cooking in restaurants, each type of oven meets a distinct set of needs that are not exactly interchangeable.The bottom line is, if you're just cooking meals for your family, stick with a residential oven. So, consider what you are looking for in an oven and how you will use it before investing in one model over another.