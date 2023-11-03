Why It's Crucial To Preheat An Electric Oven Longer Than A Gas One

Choose just about any baking recipe, and you'll always come across the same essential first step: "Preheat the oven." But, depending on what kind of oven you have, there's a pretty big difference in preheating time from one to another. The difference hinges on whether your oven uses electricity or gas.

To start, electric ovens demand a longer preheating time compared to their gas counterparts. This stems from the fact that electric ovens rely on heating elements, such as heating coils, which need time to heat up. Gas ovens, on the other hand, use burners that offer near-instant heat when ignited. Because of this, it'll usually take twice as long (or even longer) to preheat an electric oven compared to a gas oven.

How does one know when the oven is preheated and ready to go? Try an oven thermometer. Oven dials aren't very precise, so it's best not to rely on them or the pre-heat light when baking something finicky. An oven thermometer is a gauge-like device that allows you to get an exact read on the internal temperature of your oven. Simply place it on the oven rack and observe the needle through the viewing window in the oven door. When the needle aligns with the correct temperature, consider it your cue to begin cooking!