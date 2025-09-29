Why Vinaigrette Clumps On Salad And How Jacques Pépin Avoids It

Anyone who's ever tossed a salad has probably wondered why this happens: Sometimes, instead of a light, even coating, the vinaigrette seems to latch onto just a few leaves like a clingy guest at a party while the rest remain untouched like carrot sticks at an all-you-can-eat buffet. According to Jacques Pépin, the reason your vinaigrette isn't mingling with all your salad ingredients isn't bad greens or a lazy toss. It's just over-emulsified dressing.

Jacques Pépin, the legendary French chef and television icon, said that the trick is resisting the urge to whisk your dressing into oblivion. "People go berserk when the sauce is not homogenized together, but a vinaigrette should be separated so that you can toss the salad and the whole thing is glossy," he explains in this video on Instagram, while whipping up a simple vinaigrette with shallots, garlic, mustard, vinegar and olive oil. Pépin explains that when a vinaigrette is blitzed until it looks like "a light mayonnaise", the dressing clings in lumps. Left a little loose and streaky, it slips around the bowl, coating every leaf with a gentle shine.

That thickness is especially common with bottled dressings. Most store-bought vinaigrettes are engineered to stay thick and stable on the shelf, which means they pour out closer to mayonnaise than the quick-whisk version you'd make at home. The result? A clingy, gluey coating instead of the light gloss Pépin champions.