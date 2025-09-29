It's Probably A Good Idea To Avoid Chicken With This Label

When looking for a whole chicken to roast, you're most likely going to be guided by size, price, and perhaps whether or not it's organic. But supermarket chicken labels come with a whole host of other qualifiers, among which you might see that the bird has been water chilled, air chilled, or neither of the two. We're here to tell you that water-chilled chicken is probably best avoided. But doing that is not as simple as you might think.

First off, what's the deal with chilling chicken? To meet FDA food safety standards, chicken carcasses need to be brought down to a temperature of under 40 degrees Fahrenheit within 4-8 hours of slaughter. This is to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria such as salmonella, which thrive in temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The most efficient way to do this is by plunging the birds into a vat of cold water.

The water-chilling method has been the standard for many years and still remains the most prevalent way of processing chicken in the U.S., but it's worth being aware of the implications. The first is that during this bath, water is absorbed into the chicken, where it remains until cooking. If you're paying by the pound, you're getting less chicken for your buck, and meat that doesn't always brown as well as it should.

Perhaps what's more concerning is not the amount of water, but what's in it. It's a solution of chlorine designed to kill bacteria, but the fact that the chickens are using the same bath water so to speak increases the risk of cross contamination.

But here's the catch. If you've been avoiding the water-chilled label and opting for the seemingly regular chicken, we have bad news for you. Anything that is not labelled one way or the other should be assumed to be water-chilled chicken.