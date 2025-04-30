How The Chicken You Use Can Have A Huge Effect On Browning

Some of the best chicken recipes — from baked to roasted to grilled — have one thing in common: the chicken is allowed to brown and take on caramelization through the Maillard effect (the scientific reason you love the rich, golden-brown bits of skin and fat that come from the browning process). Without browning, the taste, texture, and color of chicken is far more bland and significantly less appealing to the eye. While preparation and cooking methods matter, so does the chicken you choose to buy, and if you're picking up water-chilled chicken, you might be setting yourself up for a challenge when it comes to browning. Instead, you need to look for air-chilled chicken. But what's the difference?

The majority of factory-farmed poultry in the U.S. is bathed in a solution that used to exclusively comprise of chlorine, though it's now typically a mixture of organic acids. The water bath is used to both clean the chicken and speed up the cooling process. What does this mean for you? It means that the water-chilled (or water-bathed) chicken you buy has retained a majority of the liquid, weighs more by volume, and simply won't brown or crisp up the way you'd like. Finding grocery store chicken that is air-chilled is less of a challenge than it used to be, and the process for choosing air-chilled chicken is as simple as looking at the label. If the packaging doesn't say "air-chilled," then it's water-chilled. This can also apply to organic chicken, so don't be fooled by misleading labels.