How The Chicken You Use Can Have A Huge Effect On Browning
Some of the best chicken recipes — from baked to roasted to grilled — have one thing in common: the chicken is allowed to brown and take on caramelization through the Maillard effect (the scientific reason you love the rich, golden-brown bits of skin and fat that come from the browning process). Without browning, the taste, texture, and color of chicken is far more bland and significantly less appealing to the eye. While preparation and cooking methods matter, so does the chicken you choose to buy, and if you're picking up water-chilled chicken, you might be setting yourself up for a challenge when it comes to browning. Instead, you need to look for air-chilled chicken. But what's the difference?
The majority of factory-farmed poultry in the U.S. is bathed in a solution that used to exclusively comprise of chlorine, though it's now typically a mixture of organic acids. The water bath is used to both clean the chicken and speed up the cooling process. What does this mean for you? It means that the water-chilled (or water-bathed) chicken you buy has retained a majority of the liquid, weighs more by volume, and simply won't brown or crisp up the way you'd like. Finding grocery store chicken that is air-chilled is less of a challenge than it used to be, and the process for choosing air-chilled chicken is as simple as looking at the label. If the packaging doesn't say "air-chilled," then it's water-chilled. This can also apply to organic chicken, so don't be fooled by misleading labels.
Why air-chilled chicken browns beautifully, and how to achieve it
Air-chilled chicken is, simply put, drier meat. The drier the meat, the easier it is to achieve a sear. The science behind the browning of meats can get a little intricate, but it basically involves proteins, sugars, and heat. Because air-chilled chicken contains no extra water, the heating time is accelerated, and the Maillard reaction kicks in, allowing the proteins and sugars to do their thing. In a nutshell, this is caramelization, and it's significantly reduced when your store-bought, soluble chicken is plump with liquid. Chicken with less water content also has a tighter skin, so look for skin-on poultry that's been air-chilled for the crispiest sear.
Other tips you need for getting better browned chicken include patting the chicken dry before you cook it. This may seem like a no-brainer, but we mean really pat your chicken dry. Use a paper towel or a clean dish cloth, and apply a little pressure to the meat. Alternatively, place the chicken in the fridge for a few hours. The cool air in the refrigerator will pull out any excess moisture. You'll also want to cook your chicken on high heat, but be careful not to overcook the outside and undercook the interior; you may need to reduce temps during the cooking time. Consider picking up skin-on chicken, as the meat will brown better than skinless chicken. Lastly, if you can't find any chicken labeled "air-chilled," ask the grocery butcher for help.