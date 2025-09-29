What Was Chick-Fil-A's Mascot Before The Cows?

Back when Chick-fil-A only operated in malls and food courts and before it became America's favorite fast food chicken sandwich chain, Doodles the chicken made meet and greet appearances as an actual character. He used to invite shoppers to try "the best thing that ever happened to chicken," as the company's old slogan used to say. While there was never an official statement explaining Doodles' retirement, the change in mascots occurred in 1995, when Chick-fil-A partnered with the Richards Group to create a billboard campaign in Atlanta, Georgia, that showed two life-sized cows encouraging people to visit the chicken restaurant. In 1997, the mischievous cows made their first appearance as a meetable mascot, and Doodles was quietly removed as the brand's headliner.

Before the cows, Doodles appeared on merchandise everywhere, from stickers and plush dolls to baseball caps and pins. Chick-fil-A wanted to compete with McDonald's' Happy Meals when it came to appealing to children, especially in the '90s when Doodles experienced his final character redesign (speaking of Happy Meals, here are 14 vintage McDonald's Happy Meal boxes we wish would come back).

Today, you can still find Doodles' legacy gear out there on the internet, even if Chick-fil-A doesn't outwardly acknowledge him anymore. The brand didn't forget about Doodles entirely, though! You'll still see his face every time you look at the Chick-fil-A logo, as he's the little chicken sketched inside the 'C' on every wall, Styrofoam cup, and paper bag out there.