The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In New York

A hole-in-the-wall restaurant can take many forms, from mom-and-pop greasy spoon diner to a roadside taco stand. The term is aptly fitting, meaning that the spot is usually a nondescript, small restaurant with minimal frills. Some hole-in-the-wall restaurants can be as bleak as their tattered entryway, but others can be a bright spot in an otherwise unassuming location. In our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, we named Margon the best hole-in-the-wall in New York City.

Located on on West 46th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, the Times Square-adjacent neighborhood isn't known for having the greatest cuisine, which makes Margon a bright light for an excellent, no-frills meal in the area. Co-owner and manager Guadalupe Rivas, who has worked there for over 40 years, says that they make everything with love, striving to do the best they can and make people happy. Rivas, better known as Lupe, continues a family-owned tradition since the restaurant opened in the 1970's, when she and her Dominican husband Rafael took over the business from a set of Cuban cousins.

Margon's Instagram page describes the food as Dominican Cuban cuisine, but the bulk of the menu (and the praise online) revolves around their delicious Cuban dishes. Most diners who frequent Margon are office workers seeking a filling and delicious lunch at a reasonable price point. There are also New Yorkers looking for a homey Cuban meal, with a few tourists mixed in here and there as well due to its proximity to Times Square.