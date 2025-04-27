The Guy Fieri Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Terror Dome'

Anthony Bourdain was not one to mince words. Whether communicating his distaste for brunch or showering praise for pasta he tasted in Italy, Bourdain was a reliably vocal source of tips for travel, adventure, and food. While appearing on a 2012 episode of SiriusXM's "The Opie & Anthony Show," Bourdain referred to Guy Fieri's American Kitchen and Bar in New York City's Times Square as a terror dome, commenting, "I'm fascinated by the Guy Fieri terror dome they just opened," he told the hosts, "600 seats, something like that." Bourdain explained that the massive establishment included a gift shop and criticized the high prices of menu items like hamburgers and french fries.

Upon opening the restaurant, Fieri made use of his celebrity status and association with Flavor Town. T-shirts, travel mugs, and an assortment of Fieri's books were sold inside the restaurant for captivated fans to take home. A menu filled with dishes drawing from his brand — Guy-talian Nachos and Guy's Famous Big Bite Caesar — plus bright drinks that were described to assault the senses were served in rooms decorated with photos of rockstars, cars, and guitars. "When people come to the restaurant, I think they'll get a really good understanding as to what I am as a chef and as a person," Fieri told the New York Post before the restaurant's opening. It is clear that visitors, and Bourdain, got the picture.