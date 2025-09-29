It's The Perfect Time For Subway's Cheapest Sandwich To Make A Comeback

Times are tough, but sinking your teeth into a well-made sandwich — be that a quick fast-food turkey sub or a slow-roasted beef hero — can help ease some of the pain of adulting. Unfortunately, even this simple pleasure has gotten more difficult to find. Subway, for example, did away with its most affordable sandwich option, which was a go-to for many in the '90s.. The item in question, which came on a 4-inch round roll, gave customers a smaller option than having to choose between a 6-inch or footlong sub, and was advertised for a mere 79 cents at one point.

When sold with a drink and a cookie, the round sandwich formed what was known as a Kids' Pak for just under $2.50. Another version of the Kids' Pak was advertised for $3.69 and included the round sandwich, fruit punch, and a Fruit Roll-Ups snack served with a toy. "I used to order them all the time as a kid," wrote one Redditor. But children weren't the only ones enjoying this treat — some recall eating the sandwiches as college students or with their grandparents. Now, however, the item has become one of those fast food classics we may never get back.